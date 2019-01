Three Ukambani leaders want governors from the region to cease attacking Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka or else face the wrath of members of their county assemblies.

Led by Kitui Senator, Enoch Wambua, the leaders asked the three governors to respect Kalonzo, this coming just a few days after the three governors led by Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, accused Musyoka of failing to inspire leadership in the area.