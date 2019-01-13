WESTERN LEADERS TELL GOVERNMENT TO PAY CANE FARMERS.

Leaders from cane growing regions in the country are now demanding that their farmers be paid their dues within the next two weeks failure to which they will take unspecified action.

Lead by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, the leaders expressed disappointment over the manner in which an earlier presidential directive to have funds released to farmers had been flouted by the Finance and Agricultural ministries .

In April 2018, President Kenyatta directed the Treasury to release Kshs. 526 million to relieve the giant Sony Sugar Company that is currently on the edge of collapse.

However, the leaders claim the money has never been released.

Wandayi, who is the Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC) chair said, if the farmers don’t receive their monies in the next two weeks then those responsible should brace themselves for a rough ride.