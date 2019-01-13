English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

KABOGO: STOP DIVIDING PEOPLE!

K24 Tv January 13, 2019
Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has called on Kiambu County leaders to shun divisive politics and focus on improving the lives of Kiambu people .

Speaking in the presence of the current Governor Ferdinand Waititu, Kabogo said that time had come for leaders to unite and work for the people while at the Gitare village of Gatundu South constituency over the weekend and said time had come for leaders to unite and work for the people.

