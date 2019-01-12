52  taken to hospital over food poisoning in Bomet.

At least 52 people were Friday admitted to Longisa Referral Hospital in Bomet over suspected food poisoning. The 14 children, 29 women and nine men are said to have consumed contaminated food at Tabook village in Bomet Central on Thursday. They had attended a funeral ceremony in the village.

Addressing the press when he visited the patients at the hospital, County Health chief executive Joseph Sitonik said the affected started complaining of abdominal pains, vomiting and diarrhoea immediately after the ceremony.

He said investigations have been launched to establish the cause of the suspected poisoning, adding that the meat used in the ceremony may have been contaminated during cooking or was slaughtered in an unhygienic environment.

He urged residents to be cautious of what they eat, especially in public gatherings, and asked event planners to ensure slaughtered animals are inspected by veterinary officers before being consumed. A similar incident was reported in Sotik two years ago.