Former MPs demand respect for Presidency

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Former Parliamentarians Association (Fopa) has demanded an end to unnecessary rhetoric and respect for the Presidency, which is a symbol of national unity.

Fopa chairman Humphrey Njuguna Friday led some former MPs in urging Kenyans to respect President Uhuru Kenyatta irrespective of their political views, ethnic background or religion.

“We demand respect for the President. The President is a symbol of national unity and nationhood. All Kenyans should respect this institution irrespective of their political divide or ethnic background,” he said.

The former lawmakers alleged the existence of a traitor in Uhuru’s government, who is out to derail his development agenda.

They condemned some incumbent elected leaders, who they claimed have subjected the Presidency to unacceptable abusive language.

The ex-MPs also warned politicians against alarmist communication, urging them to commit to political civility because Kenyans are still vulnerable and should not be incited.

“As an Association, we are deeply concerned with the recent political utterances and rhetorics which have raised negative political temperatures, which if not contained can water down the gains made since the 2017 General Election,” said Njuguna.

The former MPs supported Constitutional amendments to remedy some contentious issues, saying deliberations on the matter are already underway to agree on a common ground.

“The President has hinted at his wish that the Constitution be revised to create an inclusive governance structure that would deliver a cohesive society. We support this initiative and we are working on our Fopa position,” said the association.

Njuguna said Fopa supports Uhuru’s call to focus on development because elections are long gone until 2022. The more than 10 politicians also lauded the President for his inclusivity agenda.