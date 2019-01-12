Leaders call for punitive action against rapists

The Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Rachel Shebesh and Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga have called for punitive action against perpetrators of gang rape and mutilation of a 13-year -old girl in Homa Bay mid this week.

The duo Friday paid a visit to the recovering girl at the Nairobi Women’s Hospital Gender Based Violence Centre and condemned the heinous act.

“We urge the Inspector General of Police and the Director of Criminal Investigations to get to the bottom of this matter. It is unacceptable and the perpetrators of this beastly act must be brought to book,” said Shebesh.

“It is time as a society we unite against such barbaric act. Law enforcement agencies must bring the perpetrators to book, please give us support to end such acts. General arrests just to appease the public are not enough,” said Wanga.

They were briefed by the hospital Chief Executive Officer Sam Nthenya on the status of the girl. She is scheduled to undergo reconstructive surgery to ensure her birth canal does not rapture.

Four men reportedly accosted the girl who sat her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education last year on her way home. So far, police have arrested eight suspects in connection with the defilement.