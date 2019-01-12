Governors back referendum calls

George Kebaso and Alvin [email protected]

Governors have now thrown their weight behind calls for a constitutional referendum if it will address perennial post election violence, end divisive politics, enhance inclusivity and advocate for more resources to the counties.

Three governors have revealed that the Council of Governors (CoG) is currently working on a document that is advocating for a law which replicates the Coalition government system.

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, his Nyandarua and Kirinyaga counterparts Francis Kimemia and Anne Waiguru respectively have said the referendum is needed urgently to heal the country from ethnic divisions and encourage equal economic growth across the country.

“The political pyramid under the current constitution is too narrow, while the country’s tribal composition is expanding and population growing fast. We should have a government that accommodates all our communities,” Kiraitu said making reference to the Coalition government of President Mwai Kibaki and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The Meru governor said it is during the five years of the Coalition government, between 2008 and 2012, when Kenya experienced the highest economic growth of 7.3 per cent.

His sentiments were supported by Kimemia, the chairman of Central Kenya Economic Bloc. He said through the various County Governments’ Integrated Development Plan (CIDPs), the devolved units had demonstrated that if resources trickle down, they will be a game changer.

“When the referendum is called we will put up a strong case for resources to trickle down to the counties. We shall be fighting for more resources to the counties,” he added. Waiguru said the referendum will help in uniting the country more.