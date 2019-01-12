Kinyanjui urges calm as probe into Njoro murder continues

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has appealed for calm as security personnel conduct investigations and pursue those behind the recent theft and murder incident in Likia area, Njoro.

He urged security agencies to ensure those culpable face the full force of the law to deter others from engaging in such heinous acts.

The Governor assured greater surveillance across the region to stamp out criminal acts, which threaten peaceful coexistence among residents. Kinyanjui said the tension in Likia is regrettable even as he joined the bereaved family in mourning.

“The Constitution guarantees the right to life and own property to every citizen in the country. It is on this principle that we urge our security agents to be extra vigilant and flush out persons, who hide under the cover of ethnic patronage to cause disharmony in the society,” he said in a statement Friday.

Consequently, he urged elected leaders to preach peace, saying it is unfortunate that some of them seek political mileage out of insecurity incidents.

He said leaders’ utterances have the potential to bring peace or cause more damage to an already volatile situation.

“We urge the residents of Njoro and Nakuru to jealously guard the peace we have continued to enjoy. Maintaining peace is the responsibility of every patriotic citizen. We will continue to propagate peaceful and harmonious living among all residents of this county,” he said. Kinyanjui said incidents of animal theft have often been used as an excuse for ethnic tension in the past.