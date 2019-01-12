State forms team to spearhead construction of Olkaria industrial park

The government has set up a technical committee to fast track the construction of an industrial park at Olkaria geothermal fields in Naivasha.

The committee, which comprises senior National and county government officers, will spearhead the mapping and creation of the industries site.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui said the county government is committed to ensuring the industrial park is set up as it will create thousands of jobs for residents.

Kinyanjui said experts in various fields have been contracted to come up with a plan of a modern park on the land provided by Kinmen Power Company, in the southern part of Lake Naivasha.

He said the park is key to the implementation of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda, adding that the county has received assurance from foreign investors on setting up business in the park.

Addressing the press in Naivasha, Kinyanjui said the government has set aside Sh700 million for water provision to the park, adding that part of the funds will be used to sink boreholes and piping clean water from Kijabe.

Naivasha Professionals Association chief executive Absolom Mukhusi said the county stands to gain from the industrial park as it will be a key logistical hub in the region after completion of the standard gauge railway (SGR) in the area, improving further the economy of the lake-side town.

He said road connectivity was key to the town’s economy and urged the county to work closely with the national government to ensure all roads are rehabilitated to boost businesses at the park.