Sonko approves implementation of Sh200 city parking fee

Motorists in Nairobi will from Monday enjoy reduced daily parking fee following an order from Governor Mike Sonko. The parking fee has been reduced from Sh300 to Sh200. The previous county government had increased the fee from Sh140 to Sh300 in 2013.

“After consultation with various stakeholders, including MCAs, we have agreed to slash the parking fees to avoid overburdening motorists,” said Sonko, while approving implementation of the new rate.

He urged city motorists to pay the rate and avoid shortcuts to enable the county government to offer services to residents.

“I’m calling on all Nairobi motorists to pay the daily parking fees through our systems and avoid middlemen, who deny the county government the much-needed revenue,” he said. Sonko also approved the removal of Sh50 daily fees charged small-scale traders in city estates.

“I’m happy that mama mboga in the estates will be free to do business daily without paying any levy to the county government, but traders in county markets will continue to pay levies. I hope this will help ease the burden of our small-scale traders,” he said.

In his campaign manifesto, Sonko had promised to reduce city rates and parking fees owing to harsh economic times. County Parking director Tom Tinega said the new fees will apply in all county parking lots starting Monday.