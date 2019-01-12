Sonko postpones announcing his deputy to consult

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has postponed the long-awaited announcement of his deputy saying he needs to consult widely.

He said he had arrived at the decision to postpone naming his deputy Friday after he received a letter from the National Supper Alliance (Nasa) proposing the appointment of Rahab Wangui to the position.

It has been almost a year since Polycarp Igathe quit four months after being sworn in after falling out with Sonko (pictured).

Sonko, who had promised to name his deputy Friday, said he had to consider Nasa’s proposal in the spirit of the handshake. He showed journalists a letter dated January 10 signed by Nasa chief executive Norman Magaya urging Sonko to pick Rahab Wangui.

Wangui is a member of Wiper, a constituent of Nasa and has vied twice for the Nairobi Woman Rep post. She has served as Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organisation Nairobi Chapter vice chairperson.

Addressing the press at his Kikambala residence in Kilifi, Sonko announced a reshuffle in his cabinet in which he sacked five county executives on account of corruption and laxity. He retained five executives who he said have demonstrated prowess in their respective dockets.

In the reshuffle, the governor appointed five new CECs two of them promoted from chief officer positions. All the newly appointed executives are women.

Sonko nominated Dr Stella Bosire-Otieno, who is currently the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union national treasurer as the CEC for health, former nominated MP Sanjeev Kaur Sonia Birdi (Environment), Winfred Gathagu (Finance and Economic Planning), Lucia Mulwa (Education, Youth, Gender, Sports, Culture and Social Services) and Pauline Kahiga-Waititu (Public Service Management and Devolution).

He retained Charles Kerich (Lands), Allan Mugambi (Trade, Tourism and Cooperatives), Larry Wambua (Agriculture) , Newton Munene (Communication and ICT) and Mohammed (Dagane) (Roads and Transport).