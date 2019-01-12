Shun politics of hatred, ethnicity, Ruto tells politicians

DPPS

Deputy President William Ruto has finally broken his silence over the rumbling in Central Kenya region and told off politicians complaining of being marginalised.

The DP, who has maintained a studious silence over the past week, said those complaining of being marginalised by Jubilee were practising politics of hate and ethnicity.

Ruto said the unity of the country would not be compromised no matter who wins or loses an election. He said the past had haunted many people and the government would not sit back and watch as some individuals tried to perpetrate politics of hate or ethnicity.

“We do not have a place for this kind of retrogressive politics. Leaders must seek to further harmony, togetherness and development in Kenya,” he added.

He spoke Friday at his Sugoi home in Uasin Gishu county during a meeting with various religious leaders. The Deputy President warned that stern action will be taken against leaders and individuals who preach division.

“I invite the political class to refine its messages for the well-being of our country. We all want to forge one country. We have a past, which we have many lessons to draw from,” he added.

Ruto’s criticism comes almost a week after President Uhuru Kenyatta bashed legislators from Mt Kenya region led by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria who had castigated his government complaining of perceived skewed development in Central region.

The president termed such people washenzi (fools) in his address during the launch of the Sh460 million Mama Ngina Drive waterfront project in Mombasa.

He pointed out that he did not easily bow to threats and went on to rap leaders who wanted citizens of particular areas to benefit simply because those in powerful positions hailed from those places. Kuria has since apologised to the President amidst a chorus of condemnation from several elected leaders.

And Friday, Ruto asked religious leaders to work with the government in bringing Kenyans together, saying they were powerful conduits for positive change in society. “We all have the duty of building bridges that would unite Kenya. We will never allow the political class to take back Kenya to instability,” he said.

Bishop Maurice Crowley of the Kitale Catholic Diocese and who is also the Apostolic Administrator of Eldoret Diocese, said the church would continue to engage the government and politicians for the betterment of Kenya.

“The future of this country depends so much on what our leaders do. We will work with the government to improve governance and foster development,” he said.

Religious leaders said they would continue supporting the unity bid as it had resulted in more development and cohesion among communities.

Other leaders present were MPs Julius Melly (Tinderet), Cornelly Serem (Aldai), Caleb Kositany (Soy) and Oscar Sudi (Kapseret).