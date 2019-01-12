After indulging in retrospection, reassessing a couple of your life choices and deciding that you’re thick and tired, tired of food going to waste… eeerm waist, I mean, you have made a heady new year resolution to take matters into your own plate.

No more procrastinating to make changes, and you have to do what you have to do to attain your desired body. You know, hashtag beach body, #beachbad, #fitfam, #bodytransformation, and what else do they hashtag?

In comes the diets you’ve heard your #fitfam go on about. That cult of ‘healthy eating’ clique with various other sub-cults that are always in superiority contests over which works better/faster. You’re seriously considering jumping on the bandwagon, if you haven’t already.

Tread carefully though, they may not be the best idea if you’re looking for long term goals, according to health practitioners. So, how do you spot one? Basically, if it’s restrictive, prescribing large amounts of a particular food group and little or none of another, or a daily calorie count that is way less than what is required for a healthy adult, it’s nutritionally unsound and you could deal with one problem and acquire another.

Apparently, the best way to go about it and steer clear of the major illnesses harassing our overfed society is reduce a little of your food intake, especially if you eat more than you should, keep your plate clean – less processed or junk foods and more fruits and vegetables, and obviously, move more.

This kind of feeding also leaves enough room for enjoying the pleasures of food, which is a more sustainable approach. It’s all properly detailed in our main feature this week. Go have yourself a healthful helping.