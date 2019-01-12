Tusker pose threat to Mathare’s bright league start

Mathare United’s leadership in the SportPesa Premier League (SPL) comes under severe test when they face Tusker in a top of the bill encounter at Ruaraka grounds from 3pm on Saturday.

Mathare are one of the two unbeaten teams after six matches which puts pressure on Tusker to conjure up a descent result.

Mathare boast of lethal finishers who hold key for the team in the encounter against Tusker while the latter’s hopefuls include Boniface Muchiri, Timothy Otieno and Kevin ‘Ade’ Omondi.

During a weekend shadowed by the CAF Confederation Cup match between Gor Mahia and New Stars Douala of Cameroon, seven SPL matches will be played.

On Sunday, the focus is on the match between Kariobangi Sharks and league returnees Western Stima at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Stima, the surprise package of the season so far, are joint top of the league and will provide a good test to Sharks strikers Eric Kapaito and Kevin Kimani.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards has been handed a major boost after two of their injured players returned to full training ahead of their match against KCB at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on Saturday.

Midfielders Whyvonne Isuza and Saad Musa have both been declared fit after recuperating from various injuries, according to a statement from the team’s portal.

Saad picked his injury during the pre-season while Isuza got a knock during a league match against Sofapaka. Ingwe will be seeking their second win of the season against the bankers in a clash set for Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.