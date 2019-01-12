Solskjaer: Pogba fit for huge Spurs test

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is likely to be fit for this weekend’s Premier League visit to high-flying Tottenham Hotspur with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer promising on Thursday that his side would continue with their attacking approach.

France international Pogba was injured in a challenge by Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey in the 2-0 away win on January 2 and has been battling to recover.

The 25-year-old did not play in last weekend’s FA Cup third-round win over Reading and travelled separately from the squad to a warm-weather training camp in Dubai after staying back for treatment.

“He looked okay towards the end (of the training camp), so he’ll be fit,” caretaker manager Solskjaer told a news conference on their return, which was carried on the United website.

United are in sixth place on 38 points, six points behind Chelsea who occupy the final Champions league qualifying spot. Third-placed Spurs are 10 points clear of the Reds, having beaten Jose Mourinho’s side 3-0 at Old Trafford this season.

United have a perfect record since Solskjaer took over from the sacked Portuguese in December, however, and are back to their free-flowing best with 16 goals against Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town, Bournemouth, Newcastle United and Reading.

Pochettino link

Tottenham have won seven of their last eight games, including the previous three without conceding a goal, and manager Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with United.

“It’s not my job to rate different managers but he (Pochettino) has done a very good job. The speculation is there for a reason,” said Solskjaer.

The former striker also praised Tottenham’s Harry Kane, saying: “He’s not bad, is he? He is a fantastic goalscorer, one of the best in the world.

From the outside it looks like he never misses chances really. We have to make sure he doesn’t get any against us.”

Despite the challenge posed by Tottenham, Solskjaer did not see the game as United’s first true test since he became caretaker manager and said his attacking approach would not change at Wembley. -REUTERS