Ushuru beat Shabana in highlight NSL tie in Nairobi

Ten-man Ushuru beat Shabana 2-1 in an ill tempered National Super League (NSL) match held at Ruaraka Grounds Friday.

The high energy match saw Ushuru captain Barack Odhiambo dismissed after hitting Shabana forward Michael Ange on the face in the 73rd minute. The win keeps the taxmen top of the championship on 19 points just one ahead of Wazito who separately won 2-0 against visiting Eldoret Youth at Camp Toyoyo.

Edwin Mwaura and Jeremiah Wanjala’s headers were enough to give Ken Kenyatta’s men the full points on the plate.The game was cagey at certain intervals but exploded into action immediately after former Ushuru midfielder Anthony Ndolo opened the account for ‘Tore Bobe’ in the 19th minute after a good chest down by Bob Mugalia.The well timed kick left Ushuru custodian Robert Ouma rooted to the spot.

The dimunitive Ange and swift winger Dennis Nyangwono run countless attacks from flanks. Upfront Alex Sunga and Hesbon Onchiri were also causing problems to the backline of Wycliffe Nyangechi and Joseph Omweri.Against the run of play,Shabana left back Nixon Anulundu fouled Sunga just on the line and the resultant free kick was well headed in by Mwaura in the 28th minute that caught the defence napping.

The second half saw a resurgent Ushuru push harder as the Shabana team left spaces in dangerous areas while their backline was well manned by David Otieno and Fredrick Kentille. Shabana brought in veteran Moses Arita who used his experience to create havoc behind the defence but his input was not enough.

In the 84th minute,Ushuru substitute Soita Silicho was hauled down by Nyangechi and the resultant free kick by Marasi was timed perfectly by Wanjala for the second.

Meanwhile, Wazito’s Kennedy Ayacko and David Orem scored in both halves to see off newcomers Eldoret Youth 2-0 to keep up pressure at the top.