Cricket league action back after break

After weeks of uncertainty and dry spell, local cricket lovers will be relishing a return to domestic competition starting this Sunday in Nairobi.

The 2019 Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) Twenty20 Championships begin in earnest with five fixtures lined up in the Super Division.

Defending champions Kanbis and the pair of Swamibapa and Stray Lions will once again be looked at as the favourites in the competition, which has 10 participating teams. Kanbis Sports Club who is the proud holder of a domestic double in the past season will open their account against Sikh Union at Eastleigh High School.

The 16-time champions have the impetus and player resource too do damage anyday led by their effective trio of Rakep Patel, Dhiren Gondaria and Sachin Bhudia who have proven overtime to be big game engines.

Sikh Union will hope their fielding is up to scratch and their bowlers take control because the opponents possess a deadly batting order.

Last year’s runners-up Swamibapa will face basement regulars Nairobi Kongonis at Jamhuri Grounds. Swami also has experienced players who can determine matches.

Veterans Maurice Ouma and Lameck Onyango alongside the Mitesh Sanghani and Deepak Pal will be seen as the team to clinch victory against the Chris Childs and Michael Davis led outfit.