Kisumu travel to Nairobi in search of first win

Revamped Kisumu RFC coach Howard Okwemba has expressed confidence ahead of their Championship match against leaders United States International University – Africa (USIU-Africa) Martials.

The lakeside side travel to Nairobi disparate for a win with coach Okwemba yearning to return to winning ways. The lakeside team brought in new players of Reinhardt Ashioya (centre), Erastus Wanyama (scrum half) and Victor Brolyn (second row) in bid to strengthen his side.

“We have done a lot of readjustments in areas we felt were a bit weak before the break and am optimistic that we shall get good results in Nairobi,” he said. Martials is unbeaten in all their matches but Okwemba said that will not influence today’s outcome.

“We appreciate their current form and position in the championship but that will have nothing to do with the upcoming match, I believe they are beatable,” he said. USIU-Africa lead the standings with a unsalable 100 per cent win as Western Bulls come in second.

Meanwhile, Western Bulls coach Bram Shikanda has brought in six players in his team. Shikanda said the new faces will add depth into his already growing team as they focus on dethroning leaders USIU-Africa.