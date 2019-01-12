Kenya Cup resumes after break

Kenya Cup season 2018/19 resumes Saturday with pulsating fixtures, home sides bracing for impact in must-win fixtures to kick start the year on a high as Strathmore Leos hope to taste first win.

Unbeaten league leaders Kabras Sugar hunt a bonus home win against visiting Menengai Oilers at Kakamega Showground as the sole fixture outside Nairobi.

Coming off a 41-10 win to end Impala’s unbeaten run, Kabras will be hoping to boost their bonus wins to six currently leading the standings with 25 points off five matches in a row.

Defending champs KCB head coach Curtis Olago on their end will be keen to start the year with a win and cling on that path to defend the title.

“We know we have to work hard and take it one game at a time but we must be very patient. Everybody is hunting a win so against Machine a bonus will be an advantage,” said Olago. KCB come off a 34-15 win over Homeboyz at the same venue.

Ngong Road will host three fixtures as Strathmore plot to down rivals Mwamba at Madaraka grounds led by coach John Mbai who will be out to upset his former side.

Meanwhile, Harlequins will play Nakuru in the first fixture of the day at 2.00pm, a live television match which will be followed by Impala against Nondescript clash at the RFUEA Grounds.

Impala coach Frank Ndong awarded new signing, Simba backrower Elkeans Musonye his debut being fully aware the battle will be won by the forwards and will expect mature opposition during lineout situations from the sole side to beat the defending champions KCB.

“The battle will be won at the forwards. The team that will dominate forwards set pieces will take the win. Nondescript has good lineouts so we have to dig deep. Elkeans Musonye comes in to boost our back three and back row,” said Ndong.

Both teams come off losses in the fifth round and will be staring at climbing the standings should they register wins. Harlequins boss Charles Cardovillis has started skipper Peter Misango paired with his assistant Patrice Agunda and sevens star Herman Humwa at backrow to contain Nakuru attack.

Eden Agero returns to start at flyhalf forcing Lyle Asiligwa to drop to fullback position while new signing George Scott will make his debut off the bench which includes former skipper Tony Mutai.

Nakuru head coach Mitch Ocholla on their end got leverage on return of experienced scrum-half George Ominde, Martin Muita and Kelvin Omiyo.