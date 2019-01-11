Super biker

Tell us about yourself

My name is Grace Wanjiku Karuri. I am seven years old and in Grade Two in Shani Angaza Primary School.

When did your did your interest in riding superbikes begin?

I loved watching my dad do it, so he inspired me and I wanted to be like him and win championships. I race minimotos, which are little bikes for kids. I practise during the holidays at my church’s parking lot in Loresho. My dad also takes me to the go karting tracks in Mai Mahiu and Athi River.

So far, I have participated in various events and performed well. I’m the first girl to compete in the Minimoto Championship in Kenya, and I was second runners-up in the 2018 edition.

How did your parents react when they learnt that you wanted to ride bikes like dad?

My parents supported me by providing the moral support and requirements needed to do it. My dad bought the bikes and all my gear and my mum makes sure that my lunch and snacks are packed. My brother cheers me on and I don’t think my little sister knows what’s happening, but they all encourage me.

How do you balance riding minimotos and school?

I concentrate in school when we are in session and I do very well in my studies. Then, when it’s the holidays, I practise and get better at the sport.

How do you sharpen your talent?

I practise as many times as I can and work very hard to be at the top.

Who are your role models?

My role models are my mum and dad.

What’s your favourite subject in school?

I love hygiene and nutrition as it teaches me about health.

What would you like to be when you grow up?

I want to be a doctor so that I can help people.

Advice to other kids?

My advice to young children with talent is to never give up no matter the situation. Never say that you can’t do it. Keep trying and never give up.