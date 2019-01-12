Moon-S - rap artiste.

Sandra Wekesa

Which is your latest gadget?

It is really hard to keep track of my gadgets because I love being trendy. However, my latest gadget remains to be Oppo F9.

How does it help you as an artiste?

My phone helps in capturing cool photos of me, especially when I am performing. I really find it a great step, especially in making me look better and lively.

What do you love about it?

Definitely the selfies it captures, I mean which woman wouldn’t want good photos with a perfect lighting?

The gadget you wouldn’t trade for anything?

My laptop, it is priceless, considering the the fact that I need it for most works I do. Also the processor in it makes it stands out, it operates really fast

Which is your most expensive gadget and how much did it cost?

As I said earlier, my laptop is priceless and I wouldn’t trade it for anything else. It cost me 150,000, when I bought it.

Which gadget do you use the most and why?

My phone, because it tends to be portable making it possible and easier to conduct my businesses at any given time of the day.

Which app do you use mostly on your phone and why?

Facebook, mainly because it helps me connect with my fans faster.

What would you be if you were a gadget?

I’d definitely be a phone, mainly because no one can stay without a phone; I mean how else will one be able to connect with each other?

The gadget you can’t live without and why.

Figured out my phone tends to be the only gadget that keeps me running, because it’s the main mode of communication and also makes it easier for me to run my business.

If you were to upgrade one of your most valued gadgets, what would you opt for and why?

Chuckles, if I mention a phone again I will be exaggerating, but sadly it’s the only thing I get to think of, Oppo find X because it’s everything I want in a gadget ever since they launched it

While shopping for gadgets, do you look for brands or its output?

Output, brands really don’t matter to me that much. You can get a really nice brand but the output could be pathetic.

The gadget you always wish you had.

Oppo find X, the features just stand out making it a better phone.