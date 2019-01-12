Pure elegance

Marcella Akinyi

How did you meet?

I saw her first. She was an amazing person that I loved and admired from afar until one day I gained the courage to say hi and I asked her if I could buy her a drink and she said yes. The rest is history.

How long did you date?

We dated for one year and a half before we decided to take the relationship to the next level.

How was the proposal?

I lied to her that my cousins wanted to meet her for dinner. She was reluctant to come, but thank God she agreed to pop in for a few minutes. We sat at the dinner table and after a few minutes, she insisted on seeing my cousins. I decided to pop the question before she went back to her place. It was emotional, she cried after every 10 minutes.

How was the process of planning your wedding?

It was hectic as we had to travel from Eldoret to Nairobi every two weeks since most of our suppliers were from Nairobi. That made it expensive but worth it.

So your wedding day turned out the way you wanted it to?

Yes, even better than we expected. We enjoyed ourselves a lot. The reverend who presided over the ceremony, Dr Kebenei, was hilarious and made us laugh the entire time. The cake was also amazing, tasty and absolutely delicious, thanks to Cake Couture.

What other challenges did you face?

We had a few issues with the wedding committee, where we would say one thing and the committe the other, changing our initial plans. We for instance had to change the tents set-up and plan the day before to bring out the look we wanted.

How did you choose your wedding suppliers?

We did our own research and inquired from friends.

Tell us about your theme colours

We went for white to symbolise purity and gold for class and elegance.

Advice to couples planning a wedding?

Start early so that it isn’t a lot of pressure in the end.