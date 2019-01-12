Beka the cultural ambassador

Top Rising singer Beka has been named as ambassador for Shala Heart cultural centre, in Malindi. The Potion song-maker was named ambassador to the social project that has seen so far more than 30 school going children benefit from learning on art related fields including dancing, painting, poetry, singing, and other forms. In the gala event, that was also the opening event of the Shala Heart Cultural space, with the opening exhibition I Saw African Women on centre stage.

Speaking to PD Wikendi via phone, Beka stated that it was an honour as he hopes to use the platform to inspire other kids from underprivileged communities to join the arts.

At the same time, Beka has refused to comment on whether there is a monetary accompaniment to the job.

“I cannot talk about money, as that is not important. I think we should focus on getting more help to the kids to help them learn alternative life skills since the quality of education here is too low,” he said.