Needy students get KCB secondary school scholarship

By Dickens Wasonga

Six bright but poor students in Kisumu county have been given full scholarship by Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Foundation.

The six students are among the 247 beneficiaries in the country who will get support from the bank, according to the KCB Western Regional Business Manager, Metric Mukhalasie.

Mukhalasie made the remarks when he presented the cheques to the students who scored 400 Marks and above in last year’s KCPE.

He said the students will also be assigned to a mentor from the bank for quarterly one-on-one mentor-ship sessions as they undertake their studies.

“The scholarship covers the 4 year secondary education cycle apart from the school uniforms and stationery”, explained Mukhalasie.

He challenged the students to reciprocate the gesture by working hard to justify the support.

“Your studies should be your priority since worries over fees have now been taken care of by the KCB Foundation”, he said.

The manager also urged the parents to offer the needy children moral and social support as they pursue their academic and extra-curricula activities to be able to develop into an all rounded individuals.

Out of the 247 slots, 47 have been set aside for students with physical, visual and hearing challenges in a program that further deepens the foundation’s investment into social programs such as education and mentor-ship.

So far, 1899 students have benefited from the KCB scholarship since 2007.