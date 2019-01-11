BARINGO BORDER ROW

A security meeting in the insecurity prone area of Makutani at the border of Tiaty and Baringo South sub-county almost ended premature, after political leaders from the area clashed over boundary matters.

The meeting that was attended by devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis and the security team from the region almost came to a standstill after an area leader protested that the master of ceremony was from a minority tribe instead of the dominant community.

But in what appeared to be the locals trying to conceal the ‘shame’ from the guests, the county commissioner took over the program and welcomed the County governor, Stanley Kiptis to proceed.

The Governor introduced the area ward representatives and requested them to sit so as to give ample time to the guests to address the residents.

Border issues have fueled clashes in the area for a long period of time.