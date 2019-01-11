BUNGOMA POLICE BRUTALITY

A police officer in Cheptais, Mt. Elgon sub-county, is on the spot for allegedly assaulting a thirteen year old boy on Tuesday.

The student is currently undergoing treatment in hospital. According to his father, Timothy James, his son Modecai Jones was heading home from the market, when the officer who was drunk turned on his son and assaulted him, later arresting him on charges of allegedly stealing his phone.

In yet another incident, police officers allegedly arrested and beat up a boda boda rider who is also nursing serious injuries.

Residents say these are not the first incidents where police beat up members of the public, and are demanding the leadership of the police to deal with the rogue officers.