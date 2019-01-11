Recalled top cops reassigned duties

Some senior police officers, who were last week recalled from their field stations have been assigned new duties at Vigilance House, Nairobi, in a move seen as edging them out of the service.

The former regional police commanders (RC) will now be referred to as regional operations coordinators and are expected to liaise with commanders on the ground across the country.

Former Central RC Gideon Amalla is now in charge of coordinating operational issues in Nairobi and Central regions while Eastern’s Moses Ombati will oversee Coast and North Eastern regions.

Former Central regional commander Solomon Makau will oversee operations in Boni Forest, Lamu, while Rift Valley’s Francis Munyambu will coordinate Eastern region.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Njoroge Mbugua (pictured) redeployed former Nyanza RC Leonard Katana to coordinate traffic matters while Coast’s Noah Mwivanda to the complaints directorate.

William Saiya will serve National Police Service Training Colleges while former Western RC Julius Kitili (Western and Nyanza), among others.

The changes were announced Wednesday. “Some of them are retiring in about three months,” said an insider.

On January 3, eight new regional police commanders were unveiled in changes that will affect at least 200 senior officers.