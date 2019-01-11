Set up mini clinics in schools for ‘effective State cover’

A week after schools opened for the first term, a private healthcare provider has called for setting up of mini-clinics in secondary schools.

The move is meant to make the government health insurance cover for secondary school students sustainable.

Doctors from Bliss Healthcare, which has more than 80 clinics, said many students in rural areas can not access hospitals because of long distances to the facilities.

Speaking in separate interviews, the facility’s Operations director Brian Mulondo and his colleague Steve Amaya said distance challenges hamper effective service delivery to students, especially during emergencies.

They said the solution lies in opening mini-clinics in every secondary school, that can handle common ailments and refer serious cases to hospitals.

Last May, the government launched a Sh4 billion National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) cover for more than 2.2 million public secondary school students.

The programme works jointly with private healthcare providers. However, Education stakeholders have been lamenting of lack of effective reach to all students owing to the inaccessibility of hospitals in rural areas.

Mulondo said if planned well, the programme will be sustainable because it is under NHIF, which is autonomous and has established working projects with private service providers across the country.

He said Bliss had piloted the mini clinic’s idea in schools and proved its effectiveness in offering services.

He said students require fast-tracked treatment so that they can resume learning and regretted that many head teachers are yet to enrol their schools to the scheme.