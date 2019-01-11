Cattle ‘rustler’ arrested as Njoro murder probe starts

Roy Lumbe @lumbe_roy

A suspected livestock rustler has been arrested in connection to the murder of Kung’u Migwi, 35, a resident of Likia in Njoro, Nakuru, on Thursday morning while tracking stolen livestock.

Nakuru county commissioner Joshua Nkanatha told the press yesterday security agencies would make more arrests over the incident in which the resident was killed.

He said police recovered a phone, which he believes was used during the theft, adding that forensic analysis would give more information.

Nkanatha, who was accompanied by county police commander Hassan Barua, warned those inciting communities against each other in the area, saying they would face the law.

“One person was killed at dawn on Thursday while tracking stolen livestock. We treat this as robbery and not a community issue and we shall not tolerate incitement. We have summoned area politicians to come and tell us what they know,” said Nkanatha, adding that two sheep had been recovered and security agents will continue patrols to ensure calm is restored in the area.

Barua said an overhaul of local security agencies would be made after residents accused the police of inaction whenever a crime is reported.

During a security briefing by Nkanatha, Njoro MP Charity Kathambi exchanged words with his predecessor Joseph Kiuna, whom he accused of inciting and causing tension in the area.

Renewing their political rivalry, Kathambi accused Kiuna of holding night meetings to frustrate her leadership. Kiuna was whisked away by police after the situation turned chaotic.

“You cannot use this platform to incite locals. You cannot be holding night meetings to frustrate my leadership,” said Kathambi.

Kiuna had earlier claimed the theft was political and was targeting a certain community. He rubbished claims the incident was a mere criminal activity. He said he had informed police bosses of a planned attack and theft but no action was taken adding that the security agencies have been reluctant on the matter.

The two leaders were summoned to appear before the Njoro DCI unit to give more information on what they know about the theft.

Tension remains high in the area after the Thursday murder, which brought business to a standstill as residents blocked Njoro-Mau Narok road with stones and lit bonfires.