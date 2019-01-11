Drugs shortage hits Mbagathi hospital.

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

One of Nairobi’s biggest hospitals is in crisis, with reports of drugs shortage. The collapse of some services at Mbagathi Hospital comes amid a stand-off between Nairobi county government and Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) over non-payment of drugs and other medical equipment supplied.

Patients at the hospital claimed not even basic medications such as painkillers, medical supplies, including laboratory reagents, are available.

Those seeking services at the hospital are now being referred to nearby private facilities or the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Fears are rife that other essential supplies, including foodstuff, could soon run out, bringing all services to a halt.

This comes even as Governor Mike Sonko, who spoke in Mombasa on Wednesday, termed the health crisis diversionary tactics by his critics.

“We pay Kemsa Sh30 million a month to supply drugs to our facilities. Those are rumours and propaganda from our detractors and critics,” he said while defending his leadership.