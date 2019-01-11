NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

EACC new boss will be sworn-in Tuesday

Irene Githinji @gitshee January 11, 2019
2,542 Less than a minute
Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) secretary Twalib Abdallah Mbarak.

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The tenure of the next Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) secretary Twalib Abdallah Mbarak officially takes effect on January 11.

Chief Justice David Maraga is expected to swear-in Mbarak, a former intelligence officer, into office on January 14.

Yesterday was the last day in the office for Mbarak’s predecessor, Halakhe Waqo who was the first-ever secretary for the commission under the Constitution 2010. Waqo exits the commission, having fully served his six-year non-renewable term as the law provides.

Show More

Related Articles

January 11, 2019
2,504

Gabriel scores four as Man City hammer Burton 9-0

January 11, 2019
2,583

Drugs shortage hits Mbagathi hospital

January 11, 2019
2,569

Why beverage is taking over market, one cup at a time

January 11, 2019
2,539

Girl walks 30km to flee early marriage