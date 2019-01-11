Women leaders form caucus to champion Uhuru-Raila unity

Elected women from across the political divide have formed a movement known as “Embrace” whose aim is to champion the building bridges initiative.

The team of women elected leaders said they have abandoned their previous hardline political positions “Resist’’which was the opposition agenda and “Brigade’’ which was the Jubilee Party hardliners movement.

“In line with the March 9 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga, we have decided to embrace everything that we believe is good for the country,’’ the women said in a statement read by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

They said they were embracing the handshake as an act of extreme courage by the two leaders who mean well for the country and who sacrificed individual feelings and pride and pulled the country from the brink of collapse.