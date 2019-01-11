NLC to reclaim Mama Ngina Drive land

Plans are underway to repossess 20 acres of land at the Mama Ngina Drive illegally allocated to private developers.

National Land Commission (NLC) chairman Muhammad Swazuri yesterday said the commission had kicked off an exercise to reclaim and revoke 13 title deeds issued between 1985 and 2012 in accordance with Section 155 of the Lands Act. “Only six of the 26 acres remain unallocated according to documents at the NLC, and the Ministry of Lands,” he said.

Waterfront project

The move follows a directive from President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday after he launched a Sh460 million waterfront project. The President ordered NLC and Lands ministry to repossess two parcels of land allocated to private developers.

Swazuri was addressing journalists, at the Mama Ngina Recreational Park, after his team, which consisted of surveyors, visited the park yesterday.

The chairman called on the purported title deed holders, to vacate the land within 90 days and surrender ownership documents.