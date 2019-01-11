Economy ‘loses Sh 1 trillion to corruption annually’

Irene Githinji @gitshee

It is estimated that Kenya records an economic loss of Sh1 trillion or an equivalent of 30 per cent of the budget annually to corruption.

Multisectoral initiative against corruption chairman, Patrick Obath said yesterday the impact and cost of corruption are multiple, which calls for Kenyans to come together in their different capacities.

He said no one is blameless in as far as contributing to the prevalence of the menace is concerned and Kenyans have since been urged to join hands in the wake of heightened efforts to fight corruption.

Anti-graft forum

Obath, who spoke in the build-up to the two-day national anti-corruption conference to be held on January 24 – 25, said it will serve as convergence point to review different sectors’ commitment and four-year action plans of 2019-2022 on how they will fight graft.

“Corruption destroys moral values and principles, undermines democracy, erodes institutions, affects the national economy and impedes development.

Conservative figures place Kenya’s economic loss to corruption at approximately Sh1 trillion annually or equivalent to 30 per cent of the annual budget or five to seven per cent of the Gross Domestic Product.

National value

It, therefore, suffices to say that the impact and cost of corruption are multiple,” Obath said when members of the initiative briefed the media in Nairobi yesterday.

He said it will also be a platform to analyse and edify various strategy reports and implementation plans as well as rolling out the initiative countrywide.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to lead invited guests from various countries and institutions around the world, in an event to be held at the Bomas of Kenya.

As part of the conference agenda, Obath said the multisectoral initiative will focus on creating a national value system to ensure integrity is acknowledged as the right thing.