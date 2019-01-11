Landlords in Kayole demolitions seek payout

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Twenty-three homeowners affected by the Kayole demolitions in December want the court to award them compensation.

Through lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui, the landlords claim Muthithi Investment Limited did not issue them with a notice and evicted them without following the due process.

They said the demolition rendered more than 11,000 families homeless. “There was no notice served upon the applicants,” stated Kinyanjui in court documents.

He added that the notice period must not be less than three months and should be personally served on the affected evictees which were not the case.

Under a certificate of urgency, the homeowners argue that their properties were destroyed. They want an order suspending the said eviction order issued on September 17 pending the compliance with the mandatory terms of Section 152b of the Lands Act.

