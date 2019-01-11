Fingers crossed as top cream of Kenyan hope for best at SOYA gala

The wait is finally over. Tonight, Kenyans will know who was the finest of them all in 2018 when the annual Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) are held at Fort Jesus in Mombasa.

The awards, founded by athletics great Paul Tergat and sponsored by Safaricom, will be celebrating its 15th anniversary and will for the first time since inception be hosted outside Nairobi.

It is yet another year where sports lovers will wait to see if the sportsman and woman of the year will deviate from the norm where athletics has dominated over the years.

The most anticipated categories will be the Sportsman and woman of The Year where competition is stiff.

In the Sportsman category, Kenya Seven’s Willy Ambaka and Harambee Stars shot-stopper Patrick Matasi are up against athletics heavyweights World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge, 1,500m specialist Elijah Manang’oi and steeplechaser Consenslus Kipruto.

In the women’s equivalent, reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) super bantamweight champion Fatuma Zarika and rugby star Janet Okello are also looking to snatch the title from the athletics superstars that are Hellen Obiri, Beatrice Chepkoech and Cellphine Chespol.

Zarika retained her title after beating Mexican Yamileth Mercado at a highly-publicised bout in September at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) while Safari Sevens Most Valuable Player, Okello emerged the top try scorer in all international competitions for Kenya Lionesses.

Zarika’s and Okello’s exploits in 2018 are competing with Obiri’s 5,000m gold at the Commonwealth Games where she clocked 15:13.11 in April and an African title achieved in 15:47.8 later August 2018. In addition, the 28-year-old boasts a maiden Diamond League Trophy.

Meanwhile, Chepkoech set her 1,500m personal best of 4:03.09 at the Commonwealth Games to take silver before winning the 3,000m African title in a championship record time of 8:59.88. She also won four of her five Diamond Leagues, producing a world record time of 8:44.32 in Monaco to become the first woman to run under 8:50.

The battle of the overall sports personality will also be amongst the women and men nominated in the above categories as well as in the persons with disability nominees.