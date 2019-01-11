Leopards suspend Lilumbi over ref attack as KPL ruling set for today

SportPesa Premier League (SPL) side AFC Leopards have suspended organising secretary Timothy Lilumbi (pictured) for an unspecified period over indiscipline.

The suspension comes in the wake of Lilumbi’s alleged involvement in the fracas which rocked Leopards’ SPL match against Nzoia Sugar last weekend and which saw referee George Mwai manhandled by a section of Ingwe fans.

Also suspended is a Leopards member Ian Mukhobi who was also adversely mentioned in the hooliganism which rocked the match after Mwai allowed a late equaliser by Nzoia to stand amidst protests by Leopards fans.

The suspension letter which was signed by Leopards chairman Daniel Mule said the punitive measures were necessitated by the charges the team was facing from Kenya Premier League following the lawlessness.

“Following the unfortunate incident after our match last week in Machakos and the charges that have since been instituted against us, the management of AFC Leopards SC has forthwith suspended the organizing secretary, Mr Timothy Lilumbi for his alleged involvement in the fracas.

A member, one Mr Ian Mukhobi has also been suspended pending the conclusion of investigations and ruling by IDCC,” read part of Mule’s statement.