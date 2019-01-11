Ushuru host Shabana in tricky NSL tie as Wazito face Eldoret

Gibo Zachary and Barry Silah @PeopleSports11

Rattled Shabana FC are hoping for a quick return to winning ways when they take on leaders Ushuru FC in a National Super League (NSL) clash at Camp Toyoyo grounds, Nairobi today.

Shabana suffered their first defeat of the season when they were beaten 1-0 by Wazito FC last weekend and head coach Gilbert Selebwa is keen to avoid a second straight loss.

“I believe we will be able to achieve our target and move up the table. It was a bitter loss last time out which makes our game against Ushuru a must win,” said Selebwa.

However, it will be a tough call for Selebwa and his charges given Ushuru are top of the 20-team league with 16 points, three ahead of Shabana, and still unbeaten after six games.

“We are playing attractive football but it leaves a bitter taste in your mouth when you taste defeat in a game you completely dominated and failed to utilise your chances,” added Selebwa who has called on his team to be clinical if they have to get a positive result against Ken Kenyatta’s Ushuru.

Meanwhile, second-placed Wazito, buoyed by their win against Shabana, face a tricky opponent in Eldoret Youth. Eldoret may have been promoted to the NSL this season but they have held they’re on so far, sitting an impressive sixth on the log with 11 points, four behind Wazito, making it a tricky fixture for both sides.

Elsewhere, fast-improving Administration Police (AP) and FC Talanta will be keen to extend their good run away to unpredictable Thika United and Fortune Sacco respectively tomorrow.

Talanta is third on the table with 13 points and looks favourites to secure all three points against Fortune Sacco who are 11th with seven points while seventh-placed AP (11 points) can add more misery to 12th-placed Thika, who are struggling with life in the second tier, after being relegated from the top flight.