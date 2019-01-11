Defensive woes for Gor as centre-backs cited for discipline

Gor Mahia will play their CAF Confederation Cup match against New Star de Douala of Cameroon on Sunday without dependable defenders Haron Shakava and Joash Onyango.

The two have been suspended indefinitely by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over disciplinary issues that came about in a CAF Champions League knock out the match against Lobi Stars in Enugu, Nigeria last month.

Both players will have to wait until their case is discussed in a disciplinary meeting in Cairo, Egypt on Sunday.

As described in a letter dated December 29, 2018, CAF says there were a number of incidences on the pitch that called for the centre referee’s action where six Gor players were cautioned and Lobi Stars too getting into the referee’s book.

“We remind you that the referee’s report is authoritative regarding incidences that occurred on the field of play. The referee reported to the Disciplinary Board that the following player(s) was (were) cautioned – Samuel Onyango, Jacques Tuyisenge, Joash Onyango, Haron Shakava, Mustafa Francis and Humphrey Mieno,” stated part of the letter from CAF.

Out of the six players cautioned, captain Shakava and Onyango will have to stay out of Sunday’s CAF Confederation knock out the match against New Star.

Shakava was in involved in a physical altercation with the Lobi Stars goalkeeper when he retaliated to a slap by the Nigerian custodian while Onyango was cited for using ‘abusive language’ to the referee.

“Reports indicate that player no.12 Joash Onyango came towards the referee at the end of the match and insulted him with abusive language. Furthermore, the goalkeeper of Lobi Stars, John Lawrence (jersey number 16) slapped player No.18 Haron Shakava of Gor Mahia who then went to kick back the goalkeeper.

The referee was about to show them red cards yet the referees were evacuated by the police due to the pitch invasion,” added CAF’s report.

“Therefore, you are kindly requested to note that both Gor Mahia players no.12 and no.18 are provisionally suspended from taking part in CAF inter-clubs matches until the submission of the case to CAF Disciplinary board in its next meeting (January 13),” the report further said.

Gor will now have to work with the available centre-backs in Charles Momanyi, Pascal Ogweno and Joachim Oluoch in Sunday’s first leg match at Kasarani Stadium.