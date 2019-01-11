Clean sweep in Dar as Kenyans collect medals in CAT event

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Kenyans shone brightly in the Confederation of African Tennis East Africa Zonal championships in Dar es Salaam as the individual players collected all medals.

Even as the team event begins proper today, the other seven representative countries felt the full wrath of key players in the competition. The junior players led by Angela Okutoyi and Derrick Ominde dominated the under 14 and under 16 categories for all gender. The touring players also won the doubles category to underscore their mettle in the region.

Fast-rising Derrick Ominde beat his country mate Kael Shah 7-6(3),6-3 in a titanic finale under the sun. Ominde who is seeded first in this tournament did just enough to see off the challenger; even as the opening set had to be decided on points after a tie-break result.

The pair who understood each other’s game was cautious enough not to give away careless points. It was a seesaw first set primarily decided on errors of serve by both ends despite both being big servers.

In another encounter, Raymond Oduor saw off Tanzania Nicholas Jean Meha in straight sets of 6-1,6-3 in the Boys’ 14 and under contest. Oduor made the win all the more comforting by playing long in the points to tire the opponent even as he utilised his movements on the court well.

The second set was a bit tricky as the Tanzanian came alive from the baseline with counter punches on the net but Oduor was more than even to the challenge. His high energy and tempo game complicated his opponent’s strategy of delays on the breaks which earned him crucial points.

The girls’ singles events were also exciting as top seed Okutoyi defeated Hoziane Kitambala of Burundi 6-1, 6-2. The current Africa Junior Championship champion ran her opponent rugged with deep balls and well-executed returns, especially from the backhand. Kitambala was frustrated with her serve and movement on the court as the Kenyan ran the show.