Sandrafelis, Nancy to grace Discovery Cross in Eldoret

Emmanuel Masinde @PeopleSports11

Africa U20 silver medallist Sandrafelis Chebet and Africa youth 3,000m Emily Chebet will be the star attraction during Discovery Kenya Cross Country Championships slated for January 27 at Eldoret Sports Club Grounds.

World under- 20 5,000m champions Beatrice Chebet, Caren Chebet and Mercy Chepkoech will be competing in the 6km category. Sandra has a personal best of 30:57 while Emily has a personal best of 30.58 in 10km posted in Valencia, Spain and Tulburg, Netherlands respectively.

Sandra, the World U20 titleholder in the women’s 5,000m, is expected to offer stiff competition.

In 2018 Kericho-based runner Sandra won several races, 8km senior women category during the Isaiah Kiplagat Ndalat Gaa Kids Memorial Cross Country in Nandi county timing 27.53.8 and later she continued with her brilliant run to win 10km Lotto Foundation Baringo run clocking 33.34.05.

According to their coach Paul Kemei, the athletes are in good shape and ready to compete at the championships.

“It is a good race as they will be targeting world cross-country championship, the girls are ready and in good shape, we have trained well for the race and hope for good performance,” said Kemei.

Elite races will include the 6km junior women, 8km junior men and senior women and 10km senior. Also, there will 4km for boys and girls under 14 years, 2km both boys and girls under 12 years, 1km both boys and girls under 10 years and 500m both boys and girls under seven years.