Optiven group partners with Kenyans in the diaspora

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

Optiven Group, a leading real estate company, has partnered with the Kenya USA Diaspora Sacco (Kus) to empower Kenyans in the diaspora. The partnership will see investors in the sacco access loans easily to acquire property within the Optiven Group.

Speaking during the event, the Chief Executive at the Optiven Group, George Wachiuri, said the signing ceremony was the culmination of various consultations with the sacco, which had now become a reality.

“The partnership is an open door for investors who are members of the sacco to ensure that they make their lives better by buying land from the various projects that are on offer within the Optiven Group portfolio,” said the CEO.

Beneficiaries under the new agreement will be able to choose from 12 different preferred projects, all which have different levels of value addition.

Simon Nyagah, chairman of the Kenya USA Diaspora Sacco said the initiative would ensure that more members of the cooperative invest in real estate as well as develop their investments, as funds are now available. “This partnership is an opportunity for members of the Kus to be economically and socially empowered through acquiring properties.

As a sacco, we are determined to lift the profiles of our people in the knowledge that finance should not be a problem to our members,” he said. Nyagah said that under the agreement, they are confident their members will benefit without the hustles that have been witnessed among investors in real estate.

The deal was signed at the Optiven Group Head Office in Nairobi. Representatives from both Optiven Group and the Kenya USA Diaspora Sacco were at hand to witness the ceremony.