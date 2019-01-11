How to bridge the huge skills gap

Drawing from her experiences abroad, Engineer Rose Kananu tells us what should be done to plug the blanks in the construction industry

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

Briefly tell us about yourself.

Rose Kananu is a civil engineer, certified project manager and a lecturer at the Kenya Institute of Management. I am the founder of Howard Aidevo Consulting, a start-up in capital infrastructure management. We are an experienced team that understands the development and implementation of large capital projects.

What motivated you to start this?

I started the firm two years ago after working for 16 years in Kenya, South Africa and the US. All through my career, I had a feeling that I was not enjoying my work. I needed to work in a free environment and also wanted to do something with an impact.

In my last two years of my formal employment with PWC, I realised that not so many local professionals were participating in large capital projects and graduates lacked the required skills. This is when I decided to start a firm to help local professionals.

So there is a skills gap between graduates and the market needs in the construction industry?

Construction faces many challenges right from the training institutions. Our higher learning institutions are creating courses without involving the industry professionals; this means that we are churning out more graduates than what is required and throwing out talents.

Also, there is a problem with our regulation systems because space is so huge yet there is only one body to regulate this space. Most of the local professionals don’t want to learn from international professionals meaning there is no skills transfer.

How can this gap be bridged?

Higher learning institutions need to go to the industry, get data and build courses that provide skills in demand, integrate practising professionals with the academician.

Students should take advantage of the international firms offering training to the locals; such opportunities are good for growth and skills transfers.

Also, professionals need to be attending Continuous Professional Development (CPD) workshops where experts explore innovative solutions, latest trends and best practices.

You have introduced a programme aimed at empowering university students in the construction industry. Tell us more.

This programme is called Building Capacity for Developing Infrastructure Projects (BCDIP). It is a 10-month scholarship programme that aims to equip, motivate and prepare graduate professionals for the industry in a bid to ensure Kenya’s infrastructure is being developed by Kenyans.

The training plans to empower 120 university students annually to become future leaders in various professions such as architectures, engineering, quantity surveying, among others and link them up to suitable jobs.

The programme started in November 2018 with the first batch of 15 cohorts. We will be having three intakes annually sand beneficiaries of the scholarship will be paying Sh10,000.

What challenges face the construction industry and are there any opportunities to be tapped?

Corruption is the main challenge and this is because of lack of regulation. Kenyans also don’t recognise professionalism, forcing professionals to compromise on their work. International competition is also coming up as a concern because most huge projects are given to internationals firms leaving local professionals behind.

If this continues, the skill gap will continue to widen in the country. On opportunities, consortium formation is one of the sectors that are yet to be tapped. Local companies need to set aside their pride and come together.