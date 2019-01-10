English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

RIFT MPS CURIOUS SILENCE : DP allies mum on Jubilee rift

William Ruto

January 10, 2019
DP William Ruto. Photo/COURTESY

K24 has learnt that Deputy President William Ruto has  instructed  Jubilee members of parliament from the Rift Valley region  from speaking on the ongoing wrangles in the party.

The move according to his close allies is meant to calm political nerves and avert a further fall out in the party this after a section of President  Kenyatta’s allies  accused him  of destabilizing the Mount Kenya region.

Ruto is tomorrow expected to host leaders  and Catholic bishops at his Sugoi home where  the ongoing  party wrangles  are  expected to take centre stage.

 

