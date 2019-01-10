RIFT MPS CURIOUS SILENCE : DP allies mum on Jubilee rift

K24 has learnt that Deputy President William Ruto has instructed Jubilee members of parliament from the Rift Valley region from speaking on the ongoing wrangles in the party.

The move according to his close allies is meant to calm political nerves and avert a further fall out in the party this after a section of President Kenyatta’s allies accused him of destabilizing the Mount Kenya region.

Ruto is tomorrow expected to host leaders and Catholic bishops at his Sugoi home where the ongoing party wrangles are expected to take centre stage.