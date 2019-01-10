English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

KURIA CHANGES TUNE ON KENYATTA : MP denies attacking president

January 10, 2019
Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has been on the receiving end from Central Kenya region leaders over his remarks against the President. Photo/FILE

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria was today adding another puzzle on ongoing rift in the Mount Kenya region alleging threats to his life,following his now controversial claims on President Kenyatta’s development record in the region.

Speaking at parliament buildings , the MP affirmed his support and respect for the president terming his critics as opportunists  out to revive their dead  political careers .

 

