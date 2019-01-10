English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
KURIA CHANGES TUNE ON KENYATTA : MP denies attacking president
MOSES KURIA
Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria was today adding another puzzle on ongoing rift in the Mount Kenya region alleging threats to his life,following his now controversial claims on President Kenyatta’s development record in the region.
Speaking at parliament buildings , the MP affirmed his support and respect for the president terming his critics as opportunists out to revive their dead political careers .