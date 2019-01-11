Tone down Uhuru succession debate

All Kenyans have identical baseline needs irrespective of where they come from, their political persuasion, language and creed — all pursue a decent living, security and self-actualisation.

In a stinging indictment of our political culture, the country suffers implosions every election year when compatriots abandon common sense and get locked up in hostilities which leave physical and psychological scars. When this happens, the economy takes a nosedive and our broad growth aspects head south.

It’s all blamed on how we do our politics and its dynamics which tend to be underpinned by negativity and the tendency for short-term pursuits by politicians. We are not purveyors of doom and gloom but as Kenyans turned the New Year, with it appear to have emerged chilly undercurrents that, left unchecked, have the potential to reignite ethnic suspicions.

It’s all retrogressive, so political players, their leanings and stature notwithstanding, must strive to douse the creeping ill-will, triggered by recent pronouncements and their interpretations and bearing on 2022 succession and specifically how it affects Deputy President William Ruto’s political trajectory.

The March 9, 2018 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga, later endorsed by top political leaders, including the Deputy President and the Nasa duo of Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka had an immediate seismic shift in perceptions, ethnic relationships and tangible fortunes, including economic prospects.

Our plea to politicians is that it would be folly not to build on the possibilities this dispensation has brought. The dividends must be buttressed by pursuing unity, equity, justice, inclusivity and confronting graft. Once such values take root, the path to Uhuru’s legacy, specifically the Big Four agenda, will have been smoothened.

The current discordance in succession debate reflects polity where players appear to live in diametrically opposed political orbits. However, arising anxieties over possible reconfiguration of governance structure should be tackled sensibly.

Recalibrating our politics must be key handshake goal and starts with peeling off its current ethnic trappings. Kenyans must be weaned from fallacies such as when one of our own wins the presidency ethnic stocks and benefits rise. A secure future for all lies in breaking the vicious grip of negative ethnic allegiance.

The cornerstone of justice is premised on evidence of any wrong committed. Those with other parameters in seeking vengeance must get a taste of the law themselves. The avalanche of morbid fear the elderly in parts of this country have to shake off daily makes a mockery of the presumption of innocent till proven guilty.