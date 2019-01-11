Africa’s potential stifled by greedy elite

In a video on social media, Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o decries the characterisation of his county as one with great potential. This is a characterisation that has been applied to many countries in the continent.

The description of Africa as having potential is a continuing sad narrative of the continent. That is what the continent was at independence, some six decades back. Many African leaders still describe the continent as one with potential.

The continent certainly does not lack hard-working people. From morning to evening, in the countryside, men and women wake up and toil all day to put food on the floor.

Sometimes life is kind to them and they make it, but other times they are not so lucky and are attacked by diseases that wipe out many of them. For a long time, it has been Aids and now Ebola. But there are the usual ones like malaria.

The unfortunate part has been just how least mechanised these approaches have been. To clear the bushes and till the land, Africans still deploy pangas and jembes and only at best the ox drew the plough.

The same characterisation of hard work can be used to describe their counterparts in urban areas. Men and women line up the urban streets every morning hoping that by the end of the day their lives will be better. They pay taxes hoping that the services will be available.

Too often, this is hope against hope. Hospitals don’t have qualified personnel and drugs. The public schools, apart from Rwanda and in other few places, lack qualified teachers and equipment. That our Education ministry does not have a problem with people with the lowest qualifications being drafted into the teaching profession is very telling.

The story of the failed hospital and education systems is not unusual and applies to other sectors as well: infrastructure, security, conservation, management of public finances, judiciary and so on.

At the heart of all these is the African elite. This, however, is not an area where Africa is lacking. The West is packed with Africa’s best. The average African living in North America or in Europe holds a graduate degree.

African civil servants are some of the best educated. Why do they then fail to deliver on the promises of Africa’s potential?

And it is not because of lack of resources. The continent has the largest share of natural resources ranging from water to oil, mineral deposits to animals in the wild; indeed the world would be crippled in a lot of ways if Africa chose not to play ball in contributing to the global pool of natural resources.

There are manufacturing plants at the global level that would not run without the raw material from Africa.

The problem seems to be how to wean the African elite from raw greed and the incapacity to put into place restrictive measures that will punish greed. It is the African elite who takes resources meant for the average people and invests it in far away land to benefit himself.

How does one account for the average public servant who overnight owns aeroplanes, houses in the most expensive streets in Europe, banks in the world’s most expensive capitals, among others? Until Africa is able to tame the excesses of the African elite, it will remain a country of potential. —The writer is the Dean, School of Communication at Daystar University