Murang’a governor acts to arrest coffee theft

Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria (pictured) has said he will roll out measures to curb coffee theft in the county.

Among the measures is the deployment of an officer in every factory who will oversee operations and enforce measures instituted by the county government.

The governor said coffee societies are largely to blame for the menace, which has seen farmers incur huge losses and languish in poverty.

He said some of the factory managers have to collude with cartels who steal beans from factories then sell to private processors.

“Factory managers collude with buyers and agree to sell coffee at the lowest price possible,” he said. The governor said he will order for a thorough audit conducted on coffee factories and managers found culpable will be arrested.

“I will ask the DCI and DPP probe the coffee industry in Murang’a and I believe this will help deal with some issues affecting the sector” he added.

He also said plans are underway to buy coffee processing machines to facilitate selling of processed produce.

He pointed out that the tribulations facing the coffee sector do not emanate from lack of market but from mismanagement at factory and society levels. “Marketers make a kill from coffee bought at cheap prices while the farmer is paid peanuts” he added.

“I know there are cartels and I will also become one and neutralize the bad ones but bring positive impact in the sector,” he said.