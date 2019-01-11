Kenyan video makers are upping their game by diversifying the art execution. Alfayo Onyango looks into the developing landscape, with special focus on the use of black and white concepts on music videos

The visual representation of Kenyan music has been on an upward trajectory. Different professionals and creatives involved in the production of Kenyan music videos have been dedicated to uplifting the quality and creativity being presented by Kenyan acts.

“The progression of Kenya’s music videos, especially in the recent past has been marvellous. Take Naiboi’s breakout video 2 in 1 for instance.

It showed massive creativity, it was done on a low budget and a simple cut that has amassed over two million views on YouTube in a short time. It’s more than just flashy videos, girls and cars, but it’s now more about creativity, styling, cinematography and that’s been a plus,’’ says media personality and music publicist Anyiko Owoko.

THE PLAYERS

Through video directors such as Enos Olik, Moses Osidiana, Johnstone Kyalo and Kevin Bosco Junior, the visual landscape of Kenyan music motion pictures has been reshaped. More fresh talents in Mike Lolly P, Kevin Wang’ombe aka Raw Filmmaker, Bowpa Visuals, KG Brian and Natasha Ayoo are disrupting the art.

Profound Nigerian directors such as Nate Thomas, Sesan and Clarence Peters have also feasted on the Kenyan ‘cake’, making some big hit music videos for established acts such as Sauti Sol.

“Besides Sauti Sol, who are really able to shoot big-budget videos with big time directors, I don’t think we are doing that well or that there’s much innovation or creativity in the videos I see from Kenyan artistes,” says music journalist and African music curator for Apple Music, Camille Storm, who cites Just A Band’s Ha-He video as one of the most revolutionary works in Kenya alongside Sauti Sol’s Melanin.

Today, however, Kenyan video makers are diversifying their concepts and one of the standout concepts is the monochrome technique. The technique uses one colour scheme as opposed to a variety of them to create a pleasing effect to the viewer.

THE PROJECTS

Eric Fernandes shot and directed the video for Gotta Know by Kerby Kizazi, a contemporary hip-hop artiste who is also the face of Kenyan ‘athleisure’ clothing brand Bongosawa. In the video, he is captured on Southern Bypass rapping some cut-throat lyrics. The video is unique in terms of the location selection and properly cut to mirror Kerby’s troubles and ambitions in a beautiful light.

Phy’s Taboo skyrocketed her to fame. In the monochrome video by Moses Osidiana, Phy is seen strolling the streets of Nairobi city singing her soulful lyrics. In a simple but well-orchestrated video, this is one of those timeless tracks and the monochrome gives it a vintage touch that has been able to hold the artiste’s singing career in high regards.

Rapper Shappaman’s video for The Message off his sophomore project, ‘Love Wild’, serves as a valid addition to his few music videos maintaining his solo career’s enigma.

The video features a lonely Shappa attempting to rekindle a love he seems to have lost and can’t reclaim. Shot candidly by Qwiss Owoko aka Genreshoots, the video paints a well-calculated artistes’ depiction of their surroundings and articulates Shappa’s intent to be more visible.

Qwiss is currently one of the most hard working professionals in the game steering videos for artistes such as Octopizzo, Magix Enga and a new wave of artistes from Canada where he is based.

“Most parts of the video idea was created during the shoot. We used monochrome because there was a message being passed and didn’t want a lot of distraction from the visuals. Emotion-wise, it is easier to interpret a video with only two colours as opposed to one with many colours,’’ Qwiss tells Spice.

Gemini Mae’s One Of Those Nights music video is a slow R&B jam shot in Westlands. It displays a dark and popular side of the city that Kenyans love to indulge in its nightlife.

From scenes of Nairobi youth living wild and free to the humour that comes with the lit Nairobi culture at night, Gemini Mae invites us into her past life with her crew giving the video an edgy natural feeling. Through the video, Gemini aka Ciiku Shire puts across a visual message that is pleasurable to watch.

OVER AND ABOVE

Lastly, on the song Mega Kpenu Nao by Ghana’s Jojo Abot featuring EA Wave, the video features a contentious style of fashion but displays a high key sense of art. It is disturbingly fun to watch, as a hippie-looking Jojo comes to play in Nairobi, doing ridiculous stuff such as dancing next to a police station as the beat thumps hard.

Another budding Kenyan video director, African Circus, shot and directed the late activist and rapper Jason Kalinga’s song, Growing Process, whose execution was just so exemplary.