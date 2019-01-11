AU warns against chaos after DRC poll shocker

Kinshasa, Thursday

The African Union today called for any dispute over the Democratic Republic of Congo’s election result to be resolved in a peaceful manner, and through dialogue.

This comes on a day two police and two civilians died in the western DR Congo city of Kikwit when security forces intervened to end protests over the outcome of the presidential elections.

“In the operation to restore public order today in Kikwit, two policemen and two civilians were killed. We also recorded 10 wounded,” city police chief General Dieudonne Mutepeke told AFP. Kikwit is a stronghold of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu, who was declared runner-up in the elections.

Opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi was declared the victor of the controversial poll in a surprise result swiftly denounced by his rival as a “coup”.

In a pre-dawn announcement, the election commission named Tshisekedi, son of the country’s late veteran opposition leader, as provisional winner of the bitterly-contested December 30 vote.

At stake is political stewardship of the notoriously unstable central African nation which has never known a peaceful transition of power since independence from Belgium in 1960.

Tshisekedi’s apparent victory was greeted by celebrations at the headquarters of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS), the country’s oldest and largest opposition party which was founded by his father Etienne.

The 55-year-old immediately pledged to work closely with current incumbent Joseph Kabila.

“Today we should no longer see him as an adversary, but rather as a partner for democratic change in our country,” he told supporters. But the result was immediately denounced by Fayulu, who slammed the announcement as “an electoral coup”.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the declared outcome was “not consistent” with the results, saying that Fayulu appeared to have won.

With the vast central African country increasingly on edge over the long-delayed vote to replace Kabila, who has ruled the country with an iron fist since 2001, the United Nations warned against any resort to violence.

“The Secretary-General calls on all stakeholders to refrain from violence and to channel any eventual electoral disputes through the established institutional mechanisms,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said late Wednesday. And so did the AU.

“It is important that any disagreement over the proclaimed results, notably that they did not reflect voters’ wishes, be resolved peacefully, by turning to the relevant laws and through political dialogue between the parties involved,” read a statement from the office of AU chief Moussa Faki Mahamat.

Mahamat did not congratulate Tshisekedi, but merely “took note” of the result and said “no matter the definitive outcome” of the election, the DRC must seek national consensus based on the respect of democratic principles and human rights as well as the “preservation and consolidation of peace”. -AFP